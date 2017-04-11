Report: Oklahoma State Lands Clemson DB Transfer

Oklahoma State added another playmaker to its defensive backfield on Tuesday with the news that Clemson graduate transfer Adrian Baker would play out his final season of eligibility in an OSU uniform. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Former Clemson CB and graduate transfer Adrian Baker told ESPN he will play his final season at Oklahoma State. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) April 12, 2017

Baker started three games for the Tigers and totaled 14 tackles and two interceptions over his career at Clemson.