Report: Oklahoma State Lands Clemson DB Transfer

Report: Oklahoma State Lands Clemson DB Transfer

Oklahoma State added another playmaker to its defensive backfield on Tuesday with the news that Clemson graduate transfer Adrian Baker would play out his final season of eligibility in an OSU uniform. The news was first reported by ESPN. 

Baker started three games for the Tigers and totaled 14 tackles and two interceptions over his career at Clemson. 

