Caught On Camera: Suspect Breaks Into Downtown Business - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Caught On Camera: Suspect Breaks Into Downtown Business

Posted: Updated:
An Oklahoma City business is out thousands of dollars after someone broke in Sunday. An Oklahoma City business is out thousands of dollars after someone broke in Sunday.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma City business is out thousands of dollars after someone broke in Sunday.

Employees at Jam Events and Productions on Main Street were working offsite. When they got back to the office, they realized equipment, papers and miscellaneous items were spread all over the warehouse.

Owner JP Wilson went to check the surveillance videos and saw a man flipping through warehouse for more than 30 minutes.

At this point, he said at least $3,000 worth of equipment was stolen. Wilson is still finding more lost items as he sorts through the warehouse.

His team was gone for less than an hour. The garage was closed, but the suspect managed to pry it open.

While Wilson was flipping through the surveillance video following the incident, he heard a knock on the door. When he looked at the monitor, he saw the suspect back at the front door again.

He thinks the suspect was knocking to see if anyone was inside and was coming to burglarize the warehouse a second time.

When Wilson called for 911, the suspect ran. He still has not been arrested.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.