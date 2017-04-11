Motorcyclist Killed After Crash With Semi In West OKC

Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi in far western Oklahoma City, Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the scene near SW 8th St. and S. Council Rd., just south of Interstate 40, near the TA Truck Stop.

The crash only involved the motorcycle and the semi. The cause has not yet been determined. The victim so far has only been identified as a white male. The driver of the semi was not injured.

