Report: Clemson D-Line Transfer Deciding Between Oklahoma & Oregon

Clemson graduate transfer Scott Pagano has narrowed down his choices to Oklahoma and Oregon, according to Tyler James of the South Bend Tribune.

Pagano, who started 13 games at defensive line for the Tigers, announced his decision to transfer back in February, just over a month after Clemson beat Alabama in the National Championship. Pagona tallied 92 career tackles, 6.5 for loss and two sacks in 705 career snaps for the Tigers according to the team website. His best season came in 2015, where he totaled 51 tackles in nine starts.

With OU returning Neville Gallimore, Matt Romar and D.J. Ward in 2017, the addition of Pagano would give the Sooners an extra boost on the defensive front. Pagano, a native of Honolulu, HI, will announce his decision on Friday.