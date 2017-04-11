Police Investigate Shooting Near Moore Apartment Complex

A shooting was reported Tuesday after a woman went to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police were called after a woman went to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

She told police the shooting happened in the 2400 block of N Nottingham Way. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

A suspect description has not been disclosed.

