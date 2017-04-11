New Breweries Hope To Revitalize Downtown OKC Neighborhoods

New laws allowing brewers to open tap rooms are saving buildings and potentially rebuilding neighborhoods in Oklahoma City.

Two new tap rooms are set to open by the end of the summer inside old deteriorating buildings in downtown OKC.

The 8th Street Market will open in August or September just east of the railroad tracks on 8th Street inside what was a old warehouse.

Prairie Artisan Ales, based in Krebs, is the anchor tenant.

“Being able to brew your beer and sell it to customers in the same space is a huge revenue stream,” said Prairie Artisan Ales’ Greg Powell.

Powell said the inspiration for the 8th Street Market is The Source in Denver.

At The Source, customers can enjoy coffee, restaurants, shopping and a brewery inside what was an old warehouse.

“It’s exciting to see these old buildings come to life again,” said Powell.

At Classen and NW 1 Street, Stonecloud Brewing will open inside the old Sunshine Laundry Building that was built in the 1929.

Stonecloud hopes to be selling out of their tap room by mid-June. The building was previously abandoned and was purchased without a roof.

“We put it on the National Historic Registry, so everything we’ve done is keeping the historic preservation in mind,” said Stonecloud’s Joel Irby.

Irby highlights cities like Denver for how breweries can change neighborhoods.

“The brewers are the first movers into underdeveloped areas or areas that have been neglected for a very long time,” said Irby.