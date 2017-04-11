NE OKC Mobile Home Blaze Does $45,000 In Damage

Oklahoma City firefighters extinguished a mobile home fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews said the home near North Kelley Ave. and Northeast 63rd St. was fully involved when they arrived about 2:30 a.m. No one was in the home at the time of the blaze.

Investigators will determine the cause of the blaze. The damage was estimated at $45,000 for the contents and the structure which were considered a total loss.