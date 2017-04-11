Suspect, Bethany Officer Injured In Attack ID'd

The Bethany Police Department has released the names of the officer, who was injured Tuesday morning and the suspect authorities say attacked him.

Officer Zack Zamudio was called to the Jasper Garden Apartments in the 2500 block of North Rockwell about 9:15 a.m. on a complaint of a tenant causing problems in the office, according to police. When Zamudio arrived the person involved was no longer in the office, investigators said.

Zamudio went to the man's apartment where he made contact with Eric Chrystal, 30, according to officials. A struggle ensued and Zamudio was injured, police said.

Chrystal fled the scene and was apprehended soon after, officers said.

Zamudio was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is recovering from his minor injuries, according to authorities.

The incident remains under investigation.

