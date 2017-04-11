Suspect, Bethany Officer Injured In Attack ID'd - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Suspect, Bethany Officer Injured In Attack ID'd

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Bethany Police Department has released the names of the officer, who was injured Tuesday morning and the suspect authorities say attacked him.

Officer Zack Zamudio was called to the Jasper Garden Apartments in the 2500 block of North Rockwell about 9:15 a.m. on a complaint of a tenant causing problems in the office, according to police. When Zamudio arrived the person involved was no longer in the office, investigators said.

Zamudio went to the man's apartment where he made contact with Eric Chrystal, 30, according to officials. A struggle ensued and Zamudio was injured, police said.

Chrystal fled the scene and was apprehended soon after, officers said. 

Zamudio was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is recovering from his minor injuries, according to authorities. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Stay with News 9 for the latest information on breaking news. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.