Firefighters Fight Commercial Building Fire Near Downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews are responding to a fire at an abandoned auto shop near SW 6th and Walker.

Authorities say transients were living in the abandoned building and started a fire to cook over which grew out of control. Three people and two dogs made it out safely.

