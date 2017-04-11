Firefighters Fight Commercial Building Fire Near Downtown OKC

Crews are responding to a fire at an abandoned auto shop near SW 6th and Walker.

Crews working at the rear of the structure 400 block SW 6th. pic.twitter.com/CtOvd2U8sy — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 11, 2017

Authorities say transients were living in the abandoned building and started a fire to cook over which grew out of control. Three people and two dogs made it out safely.

Great news! After a thorough secondary search, firefighters located and removed the second dog. She's in great condition. pic.twitter.com/8o8srWa0Hi — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 11, 2017

