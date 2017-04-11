Lankford Hosts Town Hall, First Of Eight Scheduled - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Lankford Hosts Town Hall, First Of Eight Scheduled

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Congress is now on Easter break so the majority of Oklahoma congressmen are holding local public events.

Sen. James Lankford kicked off his statewide tour last night. Sen. Lankford calls his town halls a “community conversation.” Over the course of three hours, he spoke to groups of about 50 people, 30 minutes a piece.

Healthcare was a focus at the meeting. Vice President Mike Pence is said to be in talks with the Freedom Caucus to work out a new reform bill. Lankford said a bill will get done and it will include coverage for pre-existing conditions.

President Donald Trump's budget also came up and Lankford told the attendees it is not going to be the final document, calling it “a working document.” Some attendees were upset about Trump’s budget proposals and said, instead of cuts to major programs like PBS, to save money, the first lady should move into the White House and the president should end his trips to his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago.

Oklahoma City attorney Courtney Blau attended Lankford’s event. She held up a sign that read, “We want to see Trump’s tax returns.” Blau also expressed her concern over Russian interference in last year's election, mentioning a new bi-partisan bill in the House.

