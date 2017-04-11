Overdose Deaths In State Continue To Climb

According to the state narcotics bureau, 952 people died from drug overdose last year, a 10 percent increase from 2015. Meth accounted for most of those deaths.

Officials say meth addiction is growing in Oklahoma and the surrounding states. They also say meth labs aren't as common in Oklahoma anymore but cheaper crystal meth from Mexico is now entering the area.

According to information from the medical examiner's office, the number of heroin death increased by 18 from 2015 to 2016.