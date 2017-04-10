My 2 Cents: Relocated Land Run Monument To MAPS 3 Park

Did you submit a suggestion in Oklahoma City's name the new downtown park competition?

Deadline was last week and I just got mine in, and I think it's a winner.

David Payne submitted Redbud Park. Not bad. That was only after we told him his first idea Payne Park was against the rules, and can't be named after a person.

So I thought what is unique about Oklahoma?

Our Native American Culture which will be well represented by the now under construction Cultural Center down on the Oklahoma River, and the Land Run.

And then something else hit me, we have an incredibly impressive Land Run Monument that hardly anybody sees.

Have you seen it?

You'll spot it at the south end of the Bricktown Canal if you're on a boat ride, otherwise you have to hunt for it, and that's a shame.

Artist Paul Moore's 44 powerful bronze hero size sculptures should be showcased but they're not.

Ask 10 people who live in the metro and I'll bet six or seven have never even seen them.

Showcase them in Land Run Park, add even more pieces and have some splashing across a well-designed creek.

I think "Land Run Park" has a nice ring to it and relocating Paul Moore's sculptures would be the signature feature.

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.