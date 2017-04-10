My 2 Cents: Relocated Land Run Monument To MAPS 3 Park - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Relocated Land Run Monument To MAPS 3 Park

Posted: Updated:

Did you submit a suggestion in Oklahoma City's name the new downtown park competition?

Deadline was last week and I just got mine in, and I think it's a winner.

David Payne submitted Redbud Park. Not bad. That was only after we told him his first idea Payne Park was against the rules, and can't be named after a person.   

So I thought what is unique about Oklahoma?  

Our Native American Culture which will be well represented by the now under construction Cultural Center down on the Oklahoma River, and the Land Run.

And then something else hit me, we have an incredibly impressive Land Run Monument that hardly anybody sees.

Have you seen it?

You'll spot it at the south end of the Bricktown Canal if you're on a boat ride, otherwise you have to hunt for it, and that's a shame.

Artist Paul Moore's 44 powerful bronze hero size sculptures should be showcased but they're not.

Ask 10 people who live in the metro and I'll bet six or seven have never even seen them. 

Showcase them in Land Run Park, add even more pieces and have some splashing across a well-designed creek.

I think "Land Run Park" has a nice ring to it and relocating Paul Moore's sculptures would be the signature feature.
--
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.  

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.