Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft

Edmond police are investigating a theft report and a vandalism report from businesses on Westland Drive just north of 33rd and Kelly, and given the time of day and location, they said they're most likely connected.

For the first time in a decade of business near 33rd and Kelly, Edmond Painting Company owner Guy Yaw got a call saying the outside of his place was a mess and one of their vehicles was missing.

“My heart sunk,” he said.

The cameras at Hutchison Landscapes next-door caught a man on camera about 1 a.m. Sunday, hopping over their fence and taking his time looking through their things.

Other businesses on the block said someone had rummaged through their stuff too.

“This guy was pretty brave,” Yaw said.

Eventually, the man in the footage appeared to go over to Edmond Painting Company. Minutes later, the surveillance cameras showed headlights as they apparently rammed through the fence.

Then, the company's van sped out of the driveway.

Yaw said drills, Shop Vacs and other tools were taken that night along with the all-white work van.

The stolen items plus damages totaled about $10,000, according to Yaw.

Even if he doesn't get any of it back, he hopes whoever did this will be held responsible.

If you have any information or recognize the person in the video, call 911.