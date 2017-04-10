One Injured At Scene Of SW OKC Shooting

One person was found injured at the scene of a reported shooting Monday night in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the 1800 block of Westwood Boulevard.

One male was shot in the back and was taken to a local hospital, police said. He was in critical condition.

Police have not released a suspect description at this time.

