Thunder Super Fans Follow Russ On The Road

Oklahoma City is buzzing about Russell Westbrook's MVP chances after he broke the single-season triple-double record. That includes a couple who lives in Beckham County near the Texas State Line.

Charles and Molly Keahey are season ticket holders and go to almost every home game, even though they live 160 miles for the arena.

The couple went to the Thunder game in Memphis last week hoping to witness Westbrook break the record in person. But their connecting flight from Atlanta to Memphis was canceled, so the couple rented a car and drive more than five and half hours to the game.

They got to their seats with less than two minutes remaining in the game.

“The lady kind of looked at us like we were crazy for sitting down, I said ‘We’re not crazy, we are chasing Russell.’” said Molly.

Even though the Thunder pulled a thrilling win, Westbrook did not get a triple-double.

The Keaheys, who still didn’t have their luggage, flew from Memphis to Phoenix for the next game. Again, Westbrook would come up short of a triple-double.

Unfortunately, the Keaheys had to get back to their farm and couldn’t fly to Denver, where Westbrook broke the record and nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the game.

“We are glad he did it, with or without us there,” said Molly.

The couple plans to be at the ‘Peake on Wednesday for the last home game of the season.

