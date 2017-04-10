Edmond Boy, 2, Drowns In Pool Near Oak Tree National - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Edmond Boy, 2, Drowns In Pool Near Oak Tree National

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
[File Photo] [File Photo]
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

One child is dead after a drowning incident on Sunday in a neighborhood near Edmond’s Oak Tree National Golf Course.

First responders were called out before 2 p.m. to a home located in the 5700 block of Oak Tree Drive.

The report stated the victim, only identified as a 2-year-old boy, was eating on the back patio, where his mother told police she only left him for a second. When she returned, he was gone.

The mother then went to a neighbor’s home to check to see if her son had gone over there to play. The neighbors told the mother that her son was not there, but asked if she checked her pool.

According to the report, the mother and the neighbors all ran to check the pool, which was murky, green and had zero visibility.

After poking around the murky water with a skimmer and net, they lifted an object to the surface that turned out to be the victim. The mother jumped into the pool, pulled her son out and carried him to the front yard where she began CPR until emergency crews arrived.

The victim was taken to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.