Dodgers Close I-Cubs Series With Win

Cody Bellinger collected three hits, Brett Eibner connected on a two-run homer and pitcher Julio Urías made his 2017 debut in the Oklahoma City Dodgers’ 5-2 win against the Iowa Cubs Monday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers’ record improved to 2-3 as they closed out their season-opening, five-game home series against the Iowa Cubs with back-to-back wins in front of a crowd of 3,418.

Iowa (3-2) got on the scoreboard first Monday and built a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning before the Dodgers scored four unanswered runs in the win.

First baseman Victor Caratini led off the second inning with a walk and later scored on a wild pitch from Urías with one out for a 1-0 lead.

Oklahoma City answered in the bottom of the inning on a RBI single by catcher Bobby Wilson to tie the game, 1-1.

The I-Cubs regained the lead in the fourth inning on a two-out RBI single by Ozzie Martinez.

The Dodgers grabbed their first lead of the game in the fifth inning.

They first tied the game on a one-out RBI single by Bellinger on his third hit in as many at-bats Monday. The first baseman is now batting .476 (10-for-21) through his first five games of the season.

Oklahoma City then took a 3-2 lead later in the fifth inning on a two-out RBI triple by Alex Verdugo that ricocheted around in the right-field corner and brought home Bellinger. The triple was Verdugo’s second of the season.

The Dodgers added to their lead in the eighth inning when Eibner hit his second home run in as many games, belting a two-run homer into the Dodgers bullpen in left-center field for a 5-2 lead.

The outfielder has now reached base in eight consecutive plate appearances and is 7-for-7 with three home runs during that stretch.

Urías started for Oklahoma City Monday and pitched 3.2 innings in his first outing of the 2017 season. He allowed two runs and two hits, with four walks and five strikeouts. He threw 79 pitches, including 45 strikes.

Urías, 20, made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season at the age of 19 and went 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA and struck out 84 batters against 31 walks over 77.0 innings in the Majors last season.

Layne Somsen replaced Urías on the mound in the fourth inning and was credited with the win, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout over 1.1 innings.

Steve Geltz followed with two scoreless and hitless innings and Brandon Morrow got his first save of the season for the Dodgers.

Iowa starting pitcher Ryan Williams (0-1) was charged with the loss, allowing three runs and seven hits, one walk and four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

The Dodgers outhit Iowa, 10-5, in the game, marking their third straight game with 10 or more hits.

The Dodgers next travel for their first road trip of the season, starting with four games in Nashville and continuing with three games in Memphis. Oklahoma City opens their series against the Nashville Sounds at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at First Tennessee Park.