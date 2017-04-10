OSBI Searching For Remains In Connection With Carina Saunders Ca - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSBI Searching For Remains In Connection With Carina Saunders Case

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking for possible human remains Monday morning in connection with the Carina Saunders case.

The 19-year-old was found dismembered in duffel bags in a field near N.W. 23rd and Rockwell in Bethany, October 13, 2011.

Multiple sources have told News 9's Lisa Monahan that the OSBI and other Oklahoma law enforcement agencies are excavating a home near Northwest 10th St. and MacArthur Blvd. Monday to search for possible human remains and other evidence in Saunder's murder. The OSBI confirms the medical examiner and an OU archaeologist are at the scene.

The dig is expected to take several days, according to officials. Authorities with the OSBI said recent tips have led them to search this location.

Authorities say that the home where the excavation is taking place was the home of a person of interest in Saunder's murder. 

