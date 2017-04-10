OKCPS To Politic At State Capitol Today

Officials with the Oklahoma City school district plan to have a large presence today at the capitol to share their thoughts on the budget crisis, organized by superintendent Aurora Lora.

At a special board meeting last week, the board unanimously voted to turn over Northeast Academy to a company that wants to make it a charter school. Another unanimous vote that night was to adopt a resolution asking state lawmakers to take back tax breaks that are chipping away at the school district's budget.

Lora says she no longer plans on closing five elementary schools but still plans on cutting teacher positions and increasing class sizes. Additionally, she says they plan on cutting $4 million in their central office, which will include cutting some positions.

Lora's current plan includes cutting at least one teaching position at 41 of 54 elementary schools.