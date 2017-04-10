Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 9, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 9, 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk Russell Westbrook's historic game and spring football.

- Russell Westbrook’s NBA record 42nd triple-double of the season lifts the Thunder to a 106-105 win over the Nuggets on Sunday afternoon in Denver.

- Thunder reporter Steve McGehee checks in from Russell Westbrook's historic night in Denver.

- The Sooners played their spring game on Saturday, lost a player to transfer, and dealt with two arrests afterwards.

- The race to quarterback the Golden Hurricane played out in Tulsa's spring game on Saturday.

- The Cowboys wrap up spring practice with their spring game on Saturday.

- Oklahoma State breakout guard Jeffrey Carroll has announced he will return to the Cowboy basketball team for his senior season in 2017-18.

- Play The Percentages

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.