Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 9, 2017

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk Russell Westbrook's historic game and spring football.

- Russell Westbrook’s NBA record 42nd triple-double of the season lifts the Thunder to a 106-105 win over the Nuggets on Sunday afternoon in Denver.

- Thunder reporter Steve McGehee checks in from Russell Westbrook's historic night in Denver.

- The Sooners played their spring game on Saturday, lost a player to transfer, and dealt with two arrests afterwards.

- The race to quarterback the Golden Hurricane played out in Tulsa's spring game on Saturday.

- The Cowboys wrap up spring practice with their spring game on Saturday.

- Oklahoma State breakout guard Jeffrey Carroll has announced he will return to the Cowboy basketball team for his senior season in 2017-18.

- Play The Percentages