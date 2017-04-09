OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On Sunday Morning

Just a little bit over 13 hours after scoring a touchdown in the Oklahoma Spring Football Game, true freshman quarterback, Chris Robison, was arrested in Norman for public intoxication.

Robison, 18, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. along with walk-on Ronnie LaRue, 21, who was booked two hours later.

#Sooners true freshman QB Chris Robison charged with public intoxication at 3:33 am this morning. pic.twitter.com/mbOiddhl4Y — Carey Murdock (@CareyWWLS) April 9, 2017

Robison, who enrolled at OU a semester early, completed three of his five pass attempts in Saturday's Spring game and scored on a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.