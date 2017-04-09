OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On Sunday Morning - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On Sunday Morning

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Just a little bit over 13 hours after scoring a touchdown in the Oklahoma Spring Football Game, true freshman quarterback, Chris Robison, was arrested in Norman for public intoxication. 

Robison, 18, was arrested at 3:33 a.m. along with walk-on Ronnie LaRue, 21, who was booked two hours later. 

Robison, who enrolled at OU a semester early, completed three of his five pass attempts in Saturday's Spring game and scored on a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. 

