Dodgers Rally Late, But Fall To Iowa, 10-9

Cody Bellinger and O’Koyea Dickson hit back-to-back home runs as part of a four-run rally for the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Dodgers were unable to complete the comeback in a 10-9 loss to the Iowa Cubs Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma City and Iowa combined for six home runs in the game that featured 25 hits total, including 13 hits for extra bases.

With Saturday’s loss, the Dodgers’ record fell to 0-3, marking the team’s first three-loss start to a season since 2005.

Oklahoma City trailed, 10-5, heading into the ninth inning against Iowa in front of a sellout crowd of 9,725.

With runners on first and second base and none out, Bellinger drilled a three-run homer onto the grass berm beyond the I-Cubs’ bullpen in right-center field to cut Iowa’s lead to two runs. Dickson followed with a solo shot out to left field to cut Iowa’s lead to one run, still with none out, for his second home run of the night.

Oklahoma City’s Alex Verdugo drew a walk and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Holt. Charlie Culberson then lined into a double play at second base to end the game.

The Dodgers were unable to overcome an early deficit, as Iowa’s offense jumped out to a quick start for the second straight night.

Iowa’s Jeimer Candelario hit a three-run homer in the first inning to put Iowa on top quickly as he homered for the second time in as many games.

Dodgers third baseman Darnell Sweeney answered in the second inning with a two-run shot into the Dodgers’ bullpen in left-center field to cut Iowa’s lead to 3-2. The home run was Sweeney’s first hit of the season.

In the third inning, Iowa second baseman Ian Happ hit a two-run opposite field homer that went over the LED board in left field to put Iowa on top, 5-2. The homer was Happ’s second in as many games as the first seven runs of the night all scored on home runs.

Left fielder Dickson and center fielder Alex Verdugo hit back-to-back singles to open the bottom of the fourth inning for the Dodgers. Trayce Thompson followed and reached on a throwing error by Iowa third baseman Stephen Bruno that pulled Iowa first baseman Candelario off the base and allowed Dickson to score from third. The run cut the I-Cubs’ lead to 5-3.

In the fifth inning, Candelario hit a two-run double on a liner to left field, as he finished the game with five RBI for the second straight night. Todd Glaesmann followed with a RBI single to center field, extending Iowa to an 8-3 advantage.

Catcher Bobby Wilson led off the bottom of the inning with a double for the Dodgers. Pinch hitter Willie Calhoun followed with a single to center field. Iowa’s John Andreoli bobbled the ball on the play and was charged with a fielding error that allowed Wilson to score and cut Iowa’s lead to 8-4.

Iowa’s ninth and 10th runs of the night came in the sixth inning. Andreoli hit a RBI triple to deep center field and then scored on a RBI groundout by Stephen Bruno to put Iowa on top, 10-4.

Dickson belted a solo homer onto the Budweiser Deck in left field to cut Iowa’s lead to 10-5 in the eighth inning.

Dickson finished the night 3-for-5 with two RBI, two homers and three runs scored. Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a team-high three RBI and a home run. Verdugo also collected three hits, including a double.

Oklahoma City starting pitcher Fabio Castillo (0-1) was charged with the loss. He allowed five runs and six hits over 4.0 innings with three strikeouts and one walk.

Iowa starting pitcher Aaron Brooks (1-0) was credited with the win, while David Rollins earned the save for the I-Cubs.

