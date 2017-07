A state-wide search is underway for two inmates who escaped the county jail in Ada.

A statewide search is over for two inmates who escaped the county jail in Ada. This is the second time in a week that Oklahoma inmates have been able to steal a truck.

Deputies in Pontotoc County said Gary Fox and Corey White were inmates doing unsupervised work Saturday night when they took a white Ford pickup.

Authorities said they found one of the inmates, Fox, deceased in a field near Ada and the other, White, was recaptured without incident.

The medical examiner will determine Fox's cause of death.