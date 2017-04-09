Temps. In The 80's, Chances For Thunderstorms Across OK Sunday

Chances still exist for a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, but there's no guarantee Oklahomans will see anything. However, should storms form, they'll likely be severe with a threat for large hail to the size of golf balls and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph. There would be a very low tornado threat.

The window for these storms will be from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday afternoon and evening.

The cap. We talk about it all the time. The warm layer of air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere that can suppress thunderstorm development, may keep us storm-free Sunday.

Shear. There isn't great shear, or turning, of the winds, which would increase the hail and tornado threat.

Moisture. Dewpoints only in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s, while still high enough for the atmosphere to be unstable, aren't quite high enough for a widespread severe threat.

News 9’s weather team, stormtrackers, and SkyNews 9 will be ready should storms develop Sunday afternoon. We'll keep you advised.