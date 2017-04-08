OU Football: Recapping Saturday's Spring Game - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Football: Recapping Saturday's Spring Game

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Norman -

An eventful Oklahoma Football Spring Game ended with the White beating the Red, 14-13 on Saturday afternoon inside of Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Austin Kendall got things going on the second drive of the game by putting the Sooners in scoring position with chunk passes to both Dahu Green and Jeffrey Mead. JUCO running back Marcelias Sutton capped off the drive with a six-yard touchdown run where he absorbed contact and kept fighting past the goal line to put the White team up 7-0.

With Kyler Murray quarterbacking the Red team on the following drive, the Sooners put together a few solid plays with passes to both Mykel Jones and Nick Basquine that set up a 49-yard field goal from Austin Seibert.

Just like their first drive, the White team was locked in. True freshman quarterback Chris Robison got the offense rolling with a 34-yard pass to running back Abdul Adams up the middle, before Sutton ripped off an impressive run all the way to the one-yard line. After Rick DeBerry made a solid tackle for loss at the goal line, Robison kept the ball himself on a keeper for a two-yard touchdown to put the White team up 14-3.

With Murray back behind center for the Red team, the gunslinger connected with Mead on a beautiful post route for a 70-yard touchdown grab to cut their deficit to 14-10 in the second quarter.

After an active first half, things slowed down for the Sooners after intermission.

Seibert had the only points of the second half on a 37-yard field goal, but went on to miss two more kicks before the game ended.  

The two standouts for the Sooners on the offensive end were definitely Murray and Sutton, but the defense had some playmakers as well.

Parnell Motley set the tone on the very first drive when he intercepted Baker Mayfield on a deep pass intended for Marquise Brown, then had a solid pass break up later in the quarter.

Along with DeBerry, linebackers Jon-Michael Terry and Curtis Bolton played solid games while Neville Gallimore was active on the defensive line. Gallimore finished with a sack to go with a pass break up at the line up scrimmage.

The Sooners have five more spring practices scheduled.

