OU Football: Recapping Saturday's Spring Game

An eventful Oklahoma Football Spring Game ended with the White beating the Red, 14-13 on Saturday afternoon inside of Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium.

Spring game- @OU_CoachStoops says happy w backup QB play & doesn't expect to name a No.2 & No. 3 anytime soon @news9 pic.twitter.com/bl9YnPQURZ — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 8, 2017

Sophomore quarterback Austin Kendall got things going on the second drive of the game by putting the Sooners in scoring position with chunk passes to both Dahu Green and Jeffrey Mead. JUCO running back Marcelias Sutton capped off the drive with a six-yard touchdown run where he absorbed contact and kept fighting past the goal line to put the White team up 7-0.

Great start QB Kendall on TD drive. Exceptional 3rd & 6 boot right coversion to Green. Then Mead high points 28 yds.. Sutton TD @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 8, 2017

With Kyler Murray quarterbacking the Red team on the following drive, the Sooners put together a few solid plays with passes to both Mykel Jones and Nick Basquine that set up a 49-yard field goal from Austin Seibert.

Just like their first drive, the White team was locked in. True freshman quarterback Chris Robison got the offense rolling with a 34-yard pass to running back Abdul Adams up the middle, before Sutton ripped off an impressive run all the way to the one-yard line. After Rick DeBerry made a solid tackle for loss at the goal line, Robison kept the ball himself on a keeper for a two-yard touchdown to put the White team up 14-3.

With Murray back behind center for the Red team, the gunslinger connected with Mead on a beautiful post route for a 70-yard touchdown grab to cut their deficit to 14-10 in the second quarter.

After an active first half, things slowed down for the Sooners after intermission.

Seibert had the only points of the second half on a 37-yard field goal, but went on to miss two more kicks before the game ended.

The two standouts for the Sooners on the offensive end were definitely Murray and Sutton, but the defense had some playmakers as well.

Parnell Motley set the tone on the very first drive when he intercepted Baker Mayfield on a deep pass intended for Marquise Brown, then had a solid pass break up later in the quarter.

C Motley outstanding 1st qtr, especially against deep balls. @OU_Football @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 8, 2017

Along with DeBerry, linebackers Jon-Michael Terry and Curtis Bolton played solid games while Neville Gallimore was active on the defensive line. Gallimore finished with a sack to go with a pass break up at the line up scrimmage.

The OU spring game had some nice moments and was also completed in a little less than 2 hours. I say great job by all involved! ?????? — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) April 8, 2017

The Sooners have five more spring practices scheduled.