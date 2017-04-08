Phoenix Catches Fire In Blowout Win Over Thunder

Devin Booker scored 37 points – 21 straight in the fourth quarter – to lift the Suns to a 120-99 win over the Thunder on Friday night.

Russell Westbrook clinched a triple-double average for the season with 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists but fell short of tallying his 42nd triple-double of the season.

Even though the Suns have lost their last 13 games and have no incentive to win, they sure didn’t look like a team headed for the lottery on Friday night.

Phoenix jumped out to an early 14-2 lead, but things didn’t start spiraling out of control for the Thunder until late in the second quarter. Thanks to little or no defense, the Suns had their way on offense and led by as many as 28 points in the frame.

While OKC’s defense was brutal without Andre Roberson in the lineup, it was only one of the negative Thunder storylines on the night. Russell Westbrook started the game 0-for-11 from the field while totaling a whopping six turnovers in the first half. With the Suns using the length of Derrick Jones Jr. to defend Westbrook, the Thunder struggled to get much going at all on offense.

After trailing by 23 at halftime, the Thunder showed a little bit of life to open the third quarter. Led by the ferocity of Westbrook, the Thunder opened the frame on an 18-6 run to cut its deficit to 11 points, but didn’t have enough fuel in the tank. Phoenix quickly responded with a 14-4 run and built its lead to 23 points after the third and never looked back.

only 'good' thing by #Thunder. @russwest44 takes himself out before getting trip-dub. Sickening performance OKC. Record n jeopardy @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 8, 2017

Six Phoenix players scored in double figures while the team shot 51.8 percent from the field.

Enes Kanter scored 17 points off the bench for OKC while Steven Adams and Taj Gibson added 12 points each. The Thunder shot 36.6 percent from the field in the loss.

The Thunder will be back in action on Sunday in Denver when it takes on the Nuggets.