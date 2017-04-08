Phoenix Catches Fire In Blowout Win Over Thunder - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Phoenix Catches Fire In Blowout Win Over Thunder

Posted: Updated:
By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Connect
PHOENIX, Arizona -

Devin Booker scored 37 points – 21 straight in the fourth quarter –  to lift the Suns to a 120-99 win over the Thunder on Friday night. 

Related: Thunder Social Scene

Russell Westbrook clinched a triple-double average for the season with 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists but fell short of tallying his 42nd  triple-double of the season.

Even though the Suns have lost their last 13 games and have no incentive to win, they sure didn’t look like a team headed for the lottery on Friday night.

Phoenix jumped out to an early 14-2 lead, but things didn’t start spiraling out of control for the Thunder until late in the second quarter. Thanks to little or no defense, the Suns had their way on offense and led by as many as 28 points in the frame.

While OKC’s defense was brutal without Andre Roberson in the lineup, it was only one of the negative Thunder storylines on the night. Russell Westbrook started the game 0-for-11 from the field while totaling a whopping six turnovers in the first half. With the Suns using the length of Derrick Jones Jr. to defend Westbrook, the Thunder struggled to get much going at all on offense.

After trailing by 23 at halftime, the Thunder showed a little bit of life to open the third quarter. Led by the ferocity of Westbrook, the Thunder opened the frame on an 18-6 run to cut its deficit to 11 points, but didn’t have enough fuel in the tank. Phoenix quickly responded with a 14-4 run and built its lead to 23 points after the third and never looked back.

Six Phoenix players scored in double figures while the team shot 51.8 percent from the field.

Enes Kanter scored 17 points off the bench for OKC while Steven Adams and Taj Gibson added 12 points each. The Thunder shot 36.6 percent from the field in the loss.

The Thunder will be back in action on Sunday in Denver when it takes on the Nuggets.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.