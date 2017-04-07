Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In Phoenix

The Thunder looks to make it three straight wins when it takes on the Suns on Friday night in Phoenix. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) made the trip and will be tweeting live updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Game Over! Suns 120 Thunder 99 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

Correction, he sits, the 42 circus moves to Denver. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

They're going for 42 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

The fans are booing Adams for not shooting in the paint, lol #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

Tough call, leave him in or go for it, down 25 with 6:13 left, Russ needs 3 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

Now there's a lineup trailing Suns by 23 to begin 4th-- Singler, Norris Cole, Christon, Grant, EK. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 8, 2017

Suns 95 Thunder 72 after 3, there must be a rule out that states OKC must play a team from TX in the playoffs ever year. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

Andre's defense is sorely missed tonight #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

Russ is 4 assists away from No. 42, plenty of misses after a Russ pass tonight. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

This crowd is for Russ, really picked up in second half, they want to see history being made. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

Good start for the Thunder and Russ in 3rd trailing 75-58, Russ needs 4pts, 3 rebounds and 4 assists for No.42 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

Russell Westbrook has clinched the triple-double average for the season with his sixth assist against the Suns. #News9Thunder — News 9 (@NEWS9) April 8, 2017

Suns 71 Thunder 48 Half Russ- 6pts, 7 rebounds, 3 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

. Russ' propensity for ugly, self-inflicted turnovers is one way he can blow his lead in MVP chase. @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) April 8, 2017

The Suns are playing like they've won 13 in a row, not the other way around, Suns up 53-34, Russ stuck on 1 point #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

Suns lead 32-19 after one, Russ- 1 point, 5 rebounds, 2 assists #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

Turnovers early for the Thunder, the young Suns lead 7-2 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

Some Boomer Sooner outside the Suns locker room #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/kYiHhXZAO8 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

They arrived for the Final 4 and stayed for Russ, they go home tomorrow. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/0OKMkOtR7u — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 8, 2017

Expect the Thunder in Phoenix tonight #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/KtxoSPu8QK — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 7, 2017

Roaming around the Arena looking for Thunder fans, it didn't take long. #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/Hde7137CbV — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 7, 2017

Enes called me out for wearing Phoenix colors, I said this is Sunset Orange, he disagreed, lol, #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/1l0dpLLm61 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 7, 2017

Alex Abrines remains in OKC, Billy reiterated that's it's not serious, unknown if Alex will join in Denver or Minnesota #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 7, 2017

Doesn't sound like Roberson will play tonight, Semaj or Doug may start in his place according to Billy #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) April 7, 2017