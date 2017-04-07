Parents Taking Son Off Life Support After Crash In NW OKC

Ricardo Rostro was in his front yard on Wednesday, right at sunset. He saw the neighbor’s kid, Quincy, riding down the street on his dirt bike.

“I’m the cool guy on the corner,” said Ricardo. It was like clockwork. Quincy finished his chores, rode his bike, and went to bed. Ricardo said Quincy would head eastbound on 87th Street past his house.

On Wednesday, there was an SUV going westbound on 87th when the driver started turning left onto Tilman at the intersection. Ricardo said he saw the car hit Quincy on his dirt bike.

Quincy is at the hospital.

His parents, Kristi Phillips and Dewayne Richardson keep going back to where the crash happened. “7:13 p.m., I believe? The sun is so high right above the trees. It’s right in your eyes. I did it myself. That’s why I know that guy didn’t see him. He didn’t mean to, but he didn’t see him,” said Dewayne.

Dewayne knows it was an accident and wants to talk to the driver. “I just want to hug him and tell him it’s alright. I know you didn’t mean to hurt my boy,” he said.

For now, Dewayne said Quincy is on life support, but it’s time to let go. “We have decided when the sun is starting to go down, we’re going to let God take over. It’s either going to be one crazy, crazy miracle that you’ve never heard of, or he is going to be up in heaven.”

On Saturday at North Ridge Elementary School, neighbors will light candles in honor of Quincy.

The family has also started a GoFundMe page to prepare for his funeral.