Temperatures Dropping To Mid-50's Under Clear Skies Across OK

OKLAHOMA CITY -

We've got another lovely evening ahead with temperatures dropping to the mid 50's by Saturday morning under clear skies.

Saturday will be a beautiful, but windy day. Widespread sunshine is expected again with highs in the low 80's.

We're still watching for the potential of severe storms in the center part of the state late Sunday afternoon and evening. If the storms do develop, the main threats would be damaging wind and hail but tornadoes are still possible. Stay weather aware!

