Video Arraignment For Suspect Accused Of Killing 79-Year-Old OKC Man

Murder suspect Aaron Spottedcorn was arraigned at the OK County Courthouse Friday afternoon.

News 9’s Reporter Adrianna Iwasinski was at the video arraignment for 30-year-old Aaron Spottedcorn Friday afternoon.

Spottedcorn is in the Oklahoma County Jail facing numerous theft and drug charges as well as, a first- degree murder charge in the death of 79-year-old Beaux McGlothlin.

According to court documents, McGlothlin was found beaten to death in his home on Cherry Hill Lane in NW OKC Tuesday, March 4. His 2002 red Chevy Tahoe was stolen, as well were personal items from the home, including a cell phone and checkbook.

Police said Spottedcorn was already in custody at the Oklahoma County Jail after being arrested for concealing stolen property and possessing drugs on Wednesday, March 5. The documents show that Spottedcorn also had several stained areas on his clothes that tested positive for the presence of blood.

According to McGlothlin’s boss and friend Steve Gibson, Spottedcorn was caught while he was trying to trade a pair of McGlothlin’s cufflinks for meth.

