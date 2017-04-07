Video Arraignment For Suspect Accused Of Killing 79-Year-Old OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Video Arraignment For Suspect Accused Of Killing 79-Year-Old OKC Man

Posted: Updated:
Murder suspect Aaron Spottedcorn was arraigned at the OK County Courthouse Friday afternoon. Murder suspect Aaron Spottedcorn was arraigned at the OK County Courthouse Friday afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

News 9’s Reporter Adrianna Iwasinski was at the video arraignment for 30-year-old Aaron Spottedcorn Friday afternoon.

Spottedcorn is in the Oklahoma County Jail facing numerous theft and drug charges as well as, a first- degree murder charge in the death of 79-year-old Beaux McGlothlin.

According to court documents, McGlothlin was found beaten to death in his home on Cherry Hill Lane in NW OKC Tuesday, March 4. His 2002 red Chevy Tahoe was stolen, as well were personal items from the home, including a cell phone and checkbook.

Police said Spottedcorn was already in custody at the Oklahoma County Jail after being arrested for concealing stolen property and possessing drugs on Wednesday, March 5. The documents show that Spottedcorn also had several stained areas on his clothes that tested positive for the presence of blood.

According to McGlothlin’s boss and friend Steve Gibson, Spottedcorn was caught while he was trying to trade a pair of McGlothlin’s cufflinks for meth.

Adrianna will have more on the story tonight at 6 p.m.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.