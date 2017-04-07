OSU Basketball: Carroll To Return For Senior Year, Cites 'Unfinished Business'

Oklahoma State breakout guard Jeffrey Carroll has announced he will return to the Cowboy basketball team for his senior season in 2017-18.

"Two weeks ago I decided to take another step toward my childhood dream and test the waters of the NBA Draft. To say the least, I was overwhelmed by the support of the Oklahoma State family that day. It's been two weeks of soul-searching on my part, and through it all I kept coming back to one conclusion – we have unfinished business in Stillwater. Me and my brothers in that locker room have lofty goals and I want to be there to help lead us to those goals. I'm excited to announce that I will be returning for my senior season and I can't wait to get Gallagher-Iba Arena rocking again."

Carroll entered the 2016-17 season with a career high scoring game of 18 points, but tied or topped that mark 20 times. That helped earn him Second-Team All-Big 12 Conference honors from the Associated Press and the league's coaches. He was also named First-Team NABC All-District, and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association named him a Second-Team All-District selection.

Perhaps the nation's most improved power conference player, Carroll only played 4.3 more minutes per game but improved his scoring by 9.3 points per game over his 2015-16 season. He joined Bryant "Big Country" Reeves as the only OSU players to average 17 points or more that can claim an improvement of +9.0 points from their previous season.

Carroll ranked third in the Big 12 in scoring (17.5), eighth in rebounding (6.6) and third in 3-point percentage (.444), which made him just the fourth player in league history to finish in the top 10 in each of those categories, joining Georges Niang (ISU, 2015-16), Jordan Hamilton (Texas, 2010-11) and Kevin Durant (Texas, 2006-07).