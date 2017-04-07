Mayfield Enters Not Guilty Plea To Fayetteville Charges

An attorney for Baker Mayfield entered a not guilty plea for all charges on behalf of the OU quarterback in the Fayetteville District Court.

Mayfield was arrested and charged on misdemeanor complaints of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest on February 25th.

According to the police report, a Fayetteville officer was flagged down just before 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of West and Dickson, to take an assault and battery report. That officer said the party who flagged him down was yelling at a man, later identified as 21-year-old Baker Mayfield. When the officer tried to get Mayfield to stop and talk, he said, Mayfield claimed he was trying to break up a fight before he arrived.

According to the officer, Mayfield began “yelling profanities and was causing a scene”, as he was trying to talk with the party involved in the fight. The officer said Mayfield's speech was slurred, he had trouble walking and he smelled of alcohol.

When the officer commanded Mayfield to come over and speak with him again, he said, Mayfield began to walk away. The officer repeatedly told Mayfield to stop, and said that's when Mayfield took off in a sprint.

The officer caught up to Mayfield, tackled him, and tried to keep his arms locked behind his back, but Mayfield resisted, according to the officer.

Mayfield has since apologized for the incident saying he would earn back the respect of Sooner fans and prove that he can handle himself in every situation, on and off the field.