Westbrook, Thunder Face Booker And The Fledgling Suns

Russell Westbrook goes for sole ownership of the single-season triple double record tonight when the Thunder takes on the Suns in Phoenix, a 9:00 p.m. CT tip.

Oklahoma City is 2.5 games behind the fifth-place Clippers and 3.0 games back of fourth-place Utah with four games remaining in the regular season. With both teams jockeying for homecourt advantage, it’s unlikely the Thunder can catch either one.

Still, Westbrook and the Thunder (45-33) won’t rest until the ninth-year point guard breaks Oscar Robertson’s 55-year-old record of 41 triple doubles in a season. With six assists tonight, Westbrook can also assure a season-long triple double average, another Robertson feat unmatched for more than half a century.

Phoenix (22-57) may be in last place in the West, but the Suns are still fun to watch when Devin Booker has the green light. The sophomore shooting guard went off for 70 against the Celtics seven games ago and is averaging 26.3 points per game in April.

He’s joined by young guns T.J Warren (14.2 ppg) and Marquese Chriss (9.1 ppg) in the starting lineup and 5-foot-10, 150-pound point guard Tyler Ulis has been a revelation averaging 15.1 points and 8.5 assists in his last 10 games. Booker and Ulis played together at Kentucky in 2014-15.

Alex Abrines remains out with a knee sprain while Andre Roberson is questionable for tonight’s contest.