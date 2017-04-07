No Arrests Made After Standoff, School Lockdown In N. OKC

Three people were questioned at a home in the 3400 block of N. Shartel Ave. following witness information about a possible shooting suspect inside the home. The three were not arrested, but are considered in custody as police investigate the early-morning shooting.

The Harding Fine Arts Academy, Edgemere Elementary and Wilson Elementary were placed on lockdown as a precaution. When the school day ended parents were required to pick up their children. No child was released without a parent, officials said.

Harding School is located in the 3300 block of N. Shartel Ave., just to the north of NW 30th St., between N. Western Ave. and N. Shartel Ave.

According to reports, police surrounded the home and searched for the suspect believed to be involved in a shooting call from 6 a.m. involving a victim near Whole Foods. Around 6:50 p.m., police confirmed the standoff at the home was over.

Officers said the home is the location where events began Friday that eventually led to the shooting.

