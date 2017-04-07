Suspect In Officer Terney's Death Booked Into Pottawatomie Jail

A man charged in the shooting death of an Oklahoma police officer has been booked into jail.

Online records indicate 36-year-old Byron James Shepard of Okemah was being held in the Pottawatomie County Jail on Friday after being released from a hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds.

Shepard is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney, who died on March 27 after being shot a day earlier.

Officials say Terney stopped a vehicle Shepard was in and learned he had an arrest warrant. Shepard fled and Terney pursued him before the two exchanged gunfire. Court records show Shepard was charged in Okfuskee County on Feb. 22 with one count of knowingly concealing stolen property.

Court records don't indicate whether Shepard has an attorney.