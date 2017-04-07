Bomb Squad Determines No Threat At Tinker AFB - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bomb Squad Determines No Threat At Tinker AFB

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City was evacuated Friday morning in an area near Gott Gate, located on Air Depot and SE 59th St., due to a security concern.

Police and fire crews were called out to the scene around 11:30 a.m.

Officials tell News 9 a delivery truck was flagged for the possibility of an explosive residue. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad investigated and determined the truck was not a threat. The truck and driver were turned around without incident and the delivery was denied, Tinker AFB officials said in a press release.

Operations at the base have since returned to normal and personnel are back to work.

