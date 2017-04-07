Dodgers Lose Pitchers' Duel To I-Cubs On Opening Night

The Iowa Cubs broke a scoreless tie in the top of the ninth inning, scoring the game’s lone run on a wild pitch, to defeat the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 1-0, Thursday night as both teams opened the 2017 Pacific Coast League season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Top Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Cody Bellinger went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a walk, while Oklahoma City outfielder O’Koyea Dickson finished the night 3-for-4, but Oklahoma City was unable to stop its losing streak in home openers.

The Dodgers (0-1) fell to 7-13 all-time in home openers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since the ballpark opened in 1998 and have now lost six straight home openers.

Bellinger collected the first hit of Oklahoma City’s 2017 season, knocking a double into right field in his first at-bat of the night in front of a sellout crowd of 9,928 fans.

Iowa (1-0) loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the second inning, but Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson made back-to-back grabs in right field to end the inning and help Oklahoma City escape the jam.

Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Oaks threw four scoreless innings and reliever Steve Geltz struck out four I-Cubs batters. Adam Liberatore and Jacob Rhame each tossed scoreless frames as the Dodgers kept Iowa off the scoreboard through eight innings.

Iowa catcher Victor Caratini singled with one out in the top of the ninth inning and advanced to third base on a two-out single by Bijan Rademacher. With pinch hitter Todd Glaesmann batting, a wild pitch by Oklahoma City pitcher Brandon Morrow got past Dodgers catcher Bobby Wilson, allowing Caratini to score the game’s lone run.

O’Koyea Dickson led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single and pinch runner Tyler Holt then stole second base with none out. Willie Calhoun drew a walk to put the winning run on base before a sacrifice bunt by Wilson advanced the runners. Pinch hitter Charlie Culberson was then intentionally walked to load the bases with one out. Chris Taylor came up to bat next and hit a grounder toward second base, which Iowa turned into a game-ending double play.

Iowa starting pitcher Eddie Butler threw 5.2 scoreless innings and combined with four relievers to shut out the Dodgers. Pierce Johnson (1-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win, while Felix Pena earned the save.

Oklahoma City’s Morrow (0-1) was charged with the loss as the teams opened a five-game season-opening series. The Dodgers outhit the I-Cubs, 7-5.

The Dodgers’ Opening Weekend continues with a 7:05 p.m. game Friday against Iowa at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.