Stockholm Attack: Truck Plows Into Department Store, Kills 2 Pedestrians

STOCKHOLM, Sweden -

A truck crashed into a department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing two people, Swedish police confirmed.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says all indications point to the incident being “a terror attack.”

Swedish broadcaster SVT said shots were fired at the scene and the Swedish news agency TT says several people have been rushed away in ambulances.

Live television footage on Friday showed smoke coming out of the upscale Ahlens department store on Drottninggatan Street, which the truck smashed into. The department store is part of Sweden-wide chain. The building includes several stores at street-level. 

“We stood inside a shoe store and heard something ... and then people started to scream,” witness Jan Granroth told the Aftonbladet daily. “I looked out of the store and saw a big truck.”

The incident comes less than three weeks after a man drove an SUV at high speed down the sidewalk of a bridge in London in an attack that ended with him stabbing a police officer on the grounds of the British Parliament before being fatally shot by police.

