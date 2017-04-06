OK Co. Sheriff's Office, OHP Holds DUI Checkpoint In Honor Of 3 Victims

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol held a DUI checkpoint Thursday in honor of three lives lost two years ago.

April 6, 2015 was date night for Shannon West and Jason Fields. After a movie, they'd picked up their little girl Ruby from her grandma LaJan's house.

“She’d learned to blow kisses and was blowing kisses to my husband as my son carried her out,” LaJan explained.

And then at 11:20 p.m., westbound on Reno, their yellow Chevy Cobalt was almost cut in half by Demetrius Price, who police said was driving drunk.

LaJan's son Jason, his girlfriend Shannon and their daughter Ruby were killed.

“There was never a day went by that I did not either see or talk to my kids. To go from that to just instant nothingness…there’s no closure,” she said.

LaJan continues to try and cope without her family, missing them every minute of every day. But in talking to her, you can see what helps dry her tears.

“If you’re going to drink, have a plan,” she said while wiping her eyes.

She has a mission to educate people about the dangers of drunk driving and encourage them to have a designated driver or take a cab.

Thursday, she attended the sobriety checkpoint, as authorities worked to ENDUI and keep other families from feeling her pain.

“For each person that they arrest tonight – that’s one person saved,” she said.

The Canadian County Sheriff's Office also held saturation patrols Thursday in honor of the three victims.