Brother Of Guthrie Murder Victim Calls For Justice

Joseph Angelo,24, was shot and killed in Guthrie early Wednesday morning. His family is mourning his loss.

Joseph Angelo,24, was shot and killed in Guthrie early Wednesday morning. His family is mourning his loss.

Michael Angelo, his older brother, said he got several calls while he was sleeping.

“I finally answered it and I found out my brother was shot,” he said.

According to police, Joseph was shot 36 times on the front porch of 312 South Oak Street. It happened just after midnight on Wednesday.

The original 911 call was about a possible break-in with gun shots. When officers arrived on scene, they found Joseph laying on the porch, where blood still stains the concrete.

There were two different types of shell casings found, so police say at least two weapons were used. Neighbors told police there were three people who sped off in a car.

“Nothing explains this. No reason that someone needs to be shot 36 times,” said Michael.

Michael said his brother leaves behind a daughter who is less than a year old. He wants his brother’s killers to be found.

The Guthrie Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the case. No arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information can contact the police department at 405-282-3535.