Reports: Mike Boynton Adds John Cooper To Coaching Staff

STILLWATER -

New Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton has hired John Cooper for an assistant role according to multiple reports.

Cooper was let go from head coaching duties at Miami (Ohio) last month. He was 59-100 in five season with the RedHawks. Prior to that he was the head coach at Tennessee State.

Cooper was an assistant for Eddie Fogler at South Carolina when Boynton played for the Gamecocks.

