Reports: Mike Boynton Adds John Cooper To Coaching Staff

New Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton has hired John Cooper for an assistant role according to multiple reports.

New Okla St. coach Mike Boynton wanted a former head coach on his staff. He picks John Cooper, who just spent five years as HC at Miami OH. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 6, 2017

Source: Oklahoma State's Mike Boynton is hiring former Miami (Ohio) head coach John Cooper as an assistant coach on his staff. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 6, 2017

Cooper was let go from head coaching duties at Miami (Ohio) last month. He was 59-100 in five season with the RedHawks. Prior to that he was the head coach at Tennessee State.

Cooper was an assistant for Eddie Fogler at South Carolina when Boynton played for the Gamecocks.