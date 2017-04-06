Tulsa Ridesharing Company Setting Up Shop In OKC

There’s a new rideshare company in Oklahoma City.

TRIDE started in Tulsa and is in markets like Corpus Christi, TX., Lawton, Wichita Falls, TX., and Bartlesville.

“Our owners were drivers and they saw a need,” said TRIDE Dir. of Business Development Gary Farris.

TRIDE claims to pay its drivers more than Uber.

“Our rate is not cheaper than UBER, our rate is slightly higher,” said Farris.

TRIDE charges a flat fee of $5.50, then a dollar for every mile traveled and $.25 for every minute.

However, unlike Uber, TRIDE does not have surge pricing where fees can quadruple or even worse.

“At nighttime, you can’t beat it,” said Farris about TRIDE’s rates.

TRIDE’s app is downloadable and drivers in OKC are already available.

The company is now recruiting additional drivers and checking driver vehicles.

TRIDE will have representatives at The Courtyard Marriott at 1515 NW Expressway on Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.