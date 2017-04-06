Deputies To Conduct DUI Checkpoint On Anniversary Of Deadly Cras - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Deputies To Conduct DUI Checkpoint On Anniversary Of Deadly Crash

Posted: Updated:
[File photo] [File photo]
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have announced they will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Thursday.

The law enforcement agencies said the checkpoint was part of a statewide effort to curb drunk driving. #ENDDUI The effort coincides with the April 6, 2015 anniversary of the crash that killed Jason Fields, Shannon West and their 22-month-old daughter Ruby.

The checkpoint is planned to begin Thursday at 10:00 pm and will be held at an undisclosed location in Oklahoma County. The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office will also be conducting patrols in Canadian County.

As with all DUI's authorities said there will maintain a zero tolerance policy and violators will be jailed. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.