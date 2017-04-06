Copy-Senate Democrats Block Confirmation Of Neil Gorsuch

Senate Democrats Block Confirmation Of Neil Gorsuch - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Senate Democrats Block Confirmation Of Neil Gorsuch

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C -

The confirmation process continues for President Trump’s nominee Neil Gorsuch to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court. CBS News is giving live updates.

Senate Democrats have blocked his confirmation. It's believed the GOP may now trigger the "nuclear option" and change the number of votes needed to advance his nomination.

CBS News Live Updates On Neil Gorsuch Vote

Immediately following the failed procedural vote on Thursday morning, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to move to change the Senate rules through a series of parliamentary moves and procedural votes eliminating filibusters for Supreme Court nominees – also known as the nuclear option. A vote to change the rules would be a simple majority vote. The rules change would lower the current 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees to a simple majority.

Under the new rules, the Senate will then take a simple majority procedural vote to limit debate to 30 hours on the nomination.

