OKC Dodgers Begin 2017 Season Against Iowa Cubs

The Oklahoma City Dodgers will start the team’s 20th season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark tonight at 7:05 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs, beginning a five-game series that kicks off Opening Weekend.

“This is my 15th Opening Day working in baseball, and there is something always special about Opening Day,” said OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. “2017 is shaping up to be exceptional as we celebrate the 20th season of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, and we’re ready for it all to get started.”

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and all fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:35 p.m. for pregame festivities. Team mascots Brix and Brooklyn will make their season debut in grand fashion with fireworks. Ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by the only two members of the team’s full-time staff that have been with the team since the ballpark opened: Director of Facility Operations Harlan Budde and Head Groundskeeper Monte McCoy.

The colors will be presented by Honoring America’s Warriors, and the National Anthem will be performed by 12-year-old Tanner Massey, who was the grand prize winner of The Oklahoman/Oklahoma City Dodgers National Anthem Tryouts.

The home opener also marks the season’s first $2 Thursday, as soft drinks, bottled water, and select 16 oz. beers will be on sale for just $2. And after the game, the OKC Dodgers will have a special season-opening fireworks show.

Friday and Saturday’s games also begin at 7:05 p.m. There will be postgame fireworks Friday, presented by H&H Shooting Sports. On Saturday, the first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2017 OKC Dodgers magnetic schedule.

The first Chaparral Energy Family Sunday of the season will be April 9. Gates open at 1 p.m., and first pitch is at 2:05 p.m. Select players will be on the concourse signing autographs until 30 minutes before game time, and following the game, all kids can run the bases

The series concludes with a matinee April 10 at 11:05 a.m. Gates open at 10 a.m.