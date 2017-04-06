OKCPS Meeting Tonight To Address Possible School Consolidation

The Oklahoma City Public Schools budget is up in the air as we wait on the school board's decision at tonight's board meeting which may leave some teachers hanging.

Superintendent Aurora Lora's plan to cut teaching positions and increase class sizes is a tough decision that she says would help to avoid closing five elementary schools in the district. These possible changes come after the district has already cut $30 million from the budget. School board leaders were originally considering closing five elementary schools, a move that would save an additional $10 million.

Lora is now asking the board to delay their school consolidation plan in favor of cutting teacher positions and boosting elementary class sizes.

The meeting is set for tonight at 5:30 p.m.