Arizona Company Offering Body Cams To All U.S. Police

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -

An Arizona-based business is offering to equip every officer in the country with a body cam free for a year.

AXON is offering all the hardware, data storage, and training officers need to use the devices. Then, at the end of one year, police departments can choose to purchase the cameras and docking stations, which cost about $600 per officer, or they can return them to AXON. If a police department decides to keep the devices, they'll also pay roughly $80 a month per camera for data storage.

AXON says the cameras are the first of many steps toward a future where officers feel more confident and are freed from mundane report-writing to focus more time on community policing. Also, the cameras will help drive important social change.

Their decision was inspired in part by a study that found policing is more difficult today than ever before.

