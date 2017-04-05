Westbrook's Late-Game Heroics Lift Thunder To Win Over Grizzlies

Russell Westbrook scored 45 points to lead the Thunder to a 103-100 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Westbrook added nine rebounds, 10 assists and five steals while tying his career high with eight 3-pointers as the Thunder clinched at least the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Even though Westbrook finished one rebound shy of making history with another triple-double, he made sure to make up for it in the clutch.

With the Thunder trailing by one late in the game, Westbrook drained a deep 3-pointer from 26 feet out to give the Thunder a slim 95-93 lead with two minutes left. Vince Carter quickly went down to tie up the game with a pair of free throws, but Westbrook was ready with a response.

After his first option wasn’t available, Westbrook weaved through the Memphis defense before kicking it out to a wide-open Doug McDermott, who calmly knocked down a 3-pointer to give OKC a 98-95 lead with 1:23 left.

After Tony Allen converted a layup on the other end, the Thunder needed a huge bucket in order to secure the road win, and Westbrook was ready to deliver.

Following a Taj Gibson offensive rebound, Westbrook set up from the top of the key before confidently hitting a clutch 3-pointer over the outstretched arm of Allen to give OKC a 101-97 lead with 14 seconds left in the game. If his shot wasn’t enough, Westbrook followed it up by forcing a steal on the other end and knocking down a pair of free throws before it was all said and done.

Along with Westbrook’s big night, Victor Oladipo added 15 points while McDermott and Enes Kanter each added 10 points off the bench. Andre Roberson didn’t play in the second half due to knee soreness but made his only shot attempt of the game.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 23 points while Zach Randolph scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench.

The Thunder will continue its road trip in Phoenix on Friday night.