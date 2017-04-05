Victim Critical After Auto-Pedestrian Crash In NW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Victim Critical After Auto-Pedestrian Crash In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
One person is in the hospital following an auto-pedestrian in NW OKC Wednesday evening.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is in the hospital following an auto-pedestrian crash in NW OKC Wednesday evening.

According to police, the crash occurred in the area of NW 4th and Western around 6 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

At this time, police have not released the victim’s name.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available. 

