Skies To Clear Up Overnight In Metro

Showers will linger Wednesday evening in parts of the east metro and eastern Oklahoma.
Skies will become clear for everyone overnight with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s in the metro.
Areas of patchy frost are possible after midnight so bring in any sensitive plants you may have already put outside.
The rest of the week looks sunny and seasonally mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Our next chance of storms arrive on Sunday.
